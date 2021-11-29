Royal Blood to play first ever gig at Swansea Arena

29 November 2021, 14:07

Mike Kerr performs with Royal Blood at Tramlines Festival, July 2021
Mike Kerr performs with Royal Blood at Tramlines Festival, July 2021. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will play the new venue early next year...

Royal Blood are to open a brand new arena in Swansea next year.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are to play the first ever show of the brand new Swansea Arena on 8th March 2022.

The band - who released their third album Typhoons in April this year - will kick off their Spring tour at the new venue, which will then take in shows in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London through March into April 2022.

Located between the Marina and Oystermouth Road in the city, the venue can hold up to 3,500 gig-goers.

Swansea Arena manager Lisa Mart said: “We are really excited to be announcing our eagerly anticipated first act! “Royal Blood are absolutely incredible and their stage shows are renowned for being full of energy and light.”

Tickets for the Swansea show will go on sale at 9am on Friday 3rd December via https://www.royalbloodband.com/

Royal Blood UK Tour Dates 2022

  • 8 March Swansea Arena
  • 25 March Bournemouth International Centre
  • 26 March Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • 27 March Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
  • 29 March Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
  • 30 March The 02 Arena, London
  • 1 April First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • 2 April AO Arena, Manchester
  • 3 April The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

