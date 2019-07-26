Royal Blood debut Boilermaker and King tracks at German gig

26 July 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 11:43

The Brighton duo treated their fans to two new tracks as they embarked on their European tour dates, which kicked off in Hamburg this week.

Royal Blood have debuted new music while performing live in Germany.

The How Did We Get So Dark? duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - have embarked on their European dates this week, kicking them off with a date in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36 on Wednesday (24 July).

At the show they shared two live tracks in Boilermaker and King for their eager fans.

Watch them perform Boilermaker above.

See them play King at the gig below:

The performances mark the first new material shared by the Brighton duo since their 2017 album, How Did We Get So Dark?

The rockers have also announced a string of intimate gigs in the UK just ahead of their set at Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place from 23-26 August 2019.

The new dates, which will take place in Southampton, Newport, Dundee, Nottingham and Margate, and will be associated by War Child and they will be joined by special guests The Mysterines and Psychedelic porn crumpets.

READ MORE: Reading & Leeds Festival - headliners, line-up, tickets & more

See Royal Blood's August 2019 UK dates:

Friday 9 August - Southampton - O2 Guildhall

Saturday 10 August - Newport - Newport Centre

Monday 12 August - Dundee - Caird Hall

Tuesday 13 August - Nottingham - Rock City

Wednesday 13 August - Margate - Winter Gardens

