Royal Blood's new 2024 UK dates: How to buy tickets

21 February 2024, 17:43 | Updated: 21 February 2024, 17:47
The Brighton duo are headed for fresh dates in Glasgow, Norwich and Bristol this year. Find out how to buy tickets.
This week saw Royal Blood add UK and European shows to their string of previously announced gigs and festival dates for 2024.
Taking to social media, the Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - said: "We are thrilled to be adding a few more headline dates to tie in with our festival appearances this summer. Look forward to seeing you there!"
Find out where the Lights Out rockers are headed and how you can be there.
Visit royalbloodband.com/live for the band's full 2024 dates.
