Royal Blood's new 2024 UK dates: How to buy tickets

Royal Blood announced fresh dates for 2024. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

The Brighton duo are headed for fresh dates in Glasgow, Norwich and Bristol this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week saw Royal Blood add UK and European shows to their string of previously announced gigs and festival dates for 2024.

Taking to social media, the Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - said: "We are thrilled to be adding a few more headline dates to tie in with our festival appearances this summer. Look forward to seeing you there!"

Find out where the Lights Out rockers are headed and how you can be there.

Royal Blood's new 2024 UK dates:

11th June 2024: O2 Academy Glasgow

12th June 2024: UEA Norwich

15th June 2024: O2 Academy Bristol

Visit royalbloodband.com/live for the band's full 2024 dates.

How to buy tickets to Royal Blood's 2024 UK dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 21st February at 9am GMT here.

Pre-sale takes place from Wednesday 21st February at 9am.