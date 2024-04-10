Royal Blood add 10th anniversary warm up show ahead of O2 Academy Brixton dates

Royal Blood have announced a fresh anniversary date. Picture: Horst Friedrichs/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo will play a date at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on Monday 17th June ahead of their Brixton gigs.

Royal Blood have announced a warm up show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - will mark a whole decade since their self-titled chart-topping debut, which was released on 22nd August 2014 and included the singles Out of the Black, Come On Over, Figure It Out and Little Monster.

The extra special shows will already see them play two dates at O2 Academy Brixton, but now a fresh "warm up' show has been added the night before at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on Monday 17th June.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale on Friday 12th April from 9am. An exclusive fan presale will take place this Wednesday from 9am. Sign up here.

Pleased to announce we are adding a 10th Anniversary warm up show at the @O2AcademyBmouth on the 17th June, ahead of our shows at @O2AcademyBrix. Sign up to our mailing list for access to the exclusive fan presale on Wednesday 9am. General on sale begins 9am on Fri 12th April pic.twitter.com/G8nX2G6IUF — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 8, 2024

The Trouble's Coming rockers will also play special shows in Germany and Spain, playing the Tempodrom in Berlin on Wednesday 10th July, the Razzmatazz in Barcelona on Monday 15th July and La Riviera in Madrid on Tuesday 16th July.

The rockers said of the anniversary dates in a press release: "We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of our debut album! The world, minds, and bodies we inhabit now feel somewhat unrecognisable to where it all began, yet the music on that record has remained a constant. It really did change our lives and we owe it everything.

"Playing these anniversary shows is going to be the ultimate victory lap and feels like the most meaningful way to celebrate the occasion with our incredible fans who have been so loyal to us over the years. We’re thrilled to let you know that a very special 10th Anniversary Edition, including live versions, B-sides and unheard material is due to be released too!”

Royal Blood's 10th anniversary UK dates for 2024:

Monday 17th June 2024: O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tuesday 18th June 2024: O2 Academy Brixton

Wednesday 19th June 2024: O2 Academy Brixton

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Royal Blood's Bournemouth date go on general sale this Friday 12th April from 9am.

The fan presale takes place this Wednesday 10th April and fans can sign up here.

Meanwhile, the duo have also shared their plans for a special re-release of their debut album.

Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition is now available to pre-order HERE.

Formats include a gold double-vinyl which features the late Dan Hillier’siconic ‘Pachamama’ artwork complete with a mirror-board finish and a gold background, it will also be released on CD and digital. The band’s official store offers a boxed numbered limited-edition version of the double gold vinyl with an exclusive t-shirt and art print.

Royal Blood's 10th anniversary edition artwork. Picture: Press

Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition tracklist:

1. Out of the Black

2. Come on Over

3. Figure It Out

4. You Can Be So Cruel

5. Blood Hands

6. Little Monster

7. Loose Change

8. Careless

9. Ten Tonne Skeleton

10. Better Strangers’

Additional tracks on CD and vinyl:

1. One Trick Pony

2. You Want Me

3. Love and Leave It Alone

4. Sleeptalker

5. Hole

6. Ten Tonne Skeleton (Tom Dalgety Mix)

7. Figure It Out (Live from T In the Park 2015)

8. Loose Change (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

9. Little Monster (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

10. Better Strangers (Live from Bonnaroo 2015)

11. Out Of The Black (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

Royal Blood previously discussed the idea of marking 10 years of their album.

Asked if they had plans to celebrate the milestone in some way, frontman Mike Kerr told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "We'll probably do something next year for the 10th anniversary of the record, but for the 10th anniversary for Out Of The Black, I'm not sure."

"It's a bit mad, innit? To think that," added drummer Ben Thatcher of the decade-long milestone.

"Yes it's amazing that we've survived this long. I think when that song first came out it really launched the band and every part of you is thinking, 'This won't last,' so it's just kind of... make the most of it and act like this is going to go away tomorrow."