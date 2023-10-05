Mick Jagger releases second collection of harmonicas

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman has announced the release of Mick Jagger Series: Edition Two.

Sir Mick Jagger has released a second collection of harmonicas due to popular demand.

The Rolling Stones frontman's first range of mouth organs flew off the shelves earlier this year and sold out in a month.

Now, the 80-year-old music legend - who plays the harmonica on the likes of Stones tracks Midnight Rambler and Gimme Shelter - is back with Mick Jagger Series: Edition Two.

The harmonics are part of a partnership with whynow Music and Lee Oskar. The latter was the original harmonica player for rock-fusion legends War and started manufacturing his own harmonicas in 1983.

In a video shared on his official Instagram, the legendary rocker said: "Hey. Cool to see these. Just in! Can't wait to see you guys play them. Check it out on mickjagger.com."

The (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction rocker said: “I was blown away by the response to our first range of harmonicas! I hope everyone has enjoyed playing their harps, and that more people are falling in love with my favourite instrument. With artists like Little Nas X and Kendrick Lamar using it in their music today, I’m confident that the harmonica will be gracing stages around the world for a long time to come.”

The design includes a Mick Jagger logo in black on a striking red harp.

One harmonica in the key of C costs £59, or there is the limited edition box set embossed with Mick Jagger script and an editioned insert, comprising three harmonicas in the keys of A, C and G and priced at £300.

The second line is released alongside a limited edition run of black and white Mick Jagger t-shirts, available online only for £55. Head to mickjagger.com for more.. The harmonica line is also being stocked in selected Lee Oskar stores.

Meanwhile, last week saw the band release Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.

The gospel-inspired song, which features Lady Gaga and the legendary Steve Wonder, is the next take to come from the band's forthcoming Hackney Diamonds album, released on 20th October.

Gaga sings vocals on the track and Jagger revealed that he and the singer were "competitive" in the studio when recording the track.

"She's a really great singer and I'd never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly," the Paint It Black singer revealed to Apple Music 1.

"We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.

"And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn't done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming."