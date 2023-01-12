Keith Richards teases Rolling Stones will return with new music and possible gigs in 2023

Keith Richards has addressed his fans in a video message on Instagram. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist shared his plans for the new year in a message to fans.

Keith Richards has teased new music is "on its way".

The Rolling Stones guitarist was seemingly referring to new tunes from the Start Me Up legends in a new clip to his fans.



In a belated Happy New Year video message on Instagram this week, the Gimme Shelter rocker said: "Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. You know? Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

2022 saw the band continue to celebrate their 60th anniversary with their mammoth SIXTY tour, where they played UK dates, which included a return to Liverpool for the first time in over 50 years and two nights at BST Hyde Park.

The band - completed by frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood - also paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts at their gigs, who sadly passed away in 2021 aged 80.

Speaking to the crowd at Anfield, the frontman said: "In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him, so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

The Paint It Black rockers also began each gig with a slideshow of Watts throughout the years.

The Rolling Stones will return in 2023. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

Meanwhile, Ronnie Wood recently revealed that the late drummer is set to feature on the band's next album.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: "We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan."



Though the band released their Living In A Ghost Town single in 2020, the new album will be the first full length LP to feature new compositions since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

