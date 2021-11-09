Richard Ashcroft wants to write for Rihanna

Richard Ashcroft wants to set up an introduction with Rihanna. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Robert Kamau/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman has shared his desire to write big pop songs and the singer and entrepreneur is on his list.

The former Verve frontman has the desire to write big pop songs, and at the top of the list of artists he'd like to pen a hit for, is the Work singer.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the 50-year-old rocker said of his big aspiration: "A big thing I want to do is write for other people.

"I want to know who writes for Rihanna and get an introduction."

The Lucky Man star even said he'd like to pen a tune for pop megastar Adele, but doubts that will be possible because she's such a hot commodity.

"Adele would be great, but there's big competition there," he continued. "I like big hits.

"I write big melodies and big choruses."

However, the Bitter Sweet Symphony hitmaker insisted he doesn't want to write for big names just for the pay packet.

He said: "I like singers where you know the chorus will be heard by billions of people.

"That's not for the dough, but the idea that you can get your melody heard by so many people."

Richard Ashcroft has been best mates with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for years now, and his pal recently jumped on a stripped-back rendition of C'mon People for his latest project, Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1.

Though he would love to get in the studio with the 49-year-old Rock N Roll Star to record new material, he admitted it's difficult to get their schedules to align.

"I'd love to write a song with Liam," said Ashcroft. "If he's up for it, I'm up for it.

"I've got loads of ideas for what me and Liam could do and I'd love it if we had a bit more time to make it happen."

Meanwhile, the Wigan-born musician has just revealed that Netflix wanted to make a TV show about Bitter Sweet Symphony and even suggested that he saw a script.

The Sonnet singer revealed: "I saw an absolutely terrible script Netflix were going to do about Bitter Sweet Symphony. It was an insight into just how far from reality these shows can go."

He added: “It was an absolute piece of garbage. It’s quite scary someone wanted to make it and make people believe it was the reality. I hope it doesn’t happen.”

