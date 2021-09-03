Richard Ashcroft pulls out of Tunes In The Dunes after 'contracting COVID-19'

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman had previously pulled out of festivals and events due to his stance on COVID restrictions and safety measures.

Richard Ashcroft has been forced to pull out of Tunes In The Dunes festival after appearing to contract coronavirus.

The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer has pulled out of music events this year including Tramlines and Victorious Festival due to his stance on COVID passes and safety measures.

However, taking to Twitter this Friday 3 September, his team wrote: "We are sorry to announce that due to COVID-19, headline act Richard Ashcroft will be unable to perform at Tunes in the Dunes on Saturday this year sept 4th."

However, an eagle-eyed fan noticed that a since deleted tweet stated he was unable to play the festival, "due to contracting COVID-19".

The festival itself have seemed to mirror the initial announcement in their own statement on their Facebook page, which read: "We are sorry to announce that due to contracting COVID-19, headline act Richard Ashcroft will be unable to perform at Tunes in the Dunes on Saturday this year."

Organisers added: "We wish Richard a speedy recovery, and are extremely disappointed; as we're sure you are too. COVID has caused a lot of hardship recently and we are determined not to let it ruin the weekend of fun on the beach that we all so desperately need; so we are pleased to announce that FATBOY SLIM will be our headline act on Saturday 4th."

Richard Ashcroft has been vehemently against playing venues that have any COVID restrictions in place. This included any pilot events, or events which required a COVID Pass for entry.

After being included in the Tramlines 2021 line-up, which became a government test event shortly before it was set to take place, he wrote: "Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but , sadly was forced to become something else. It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival".