Richard Ashcroft to play two fresh acoustic shows in 2021

10 June 2021, 12:50

Richard Ashcroft plays Finsbury Park in 2018
Richard Ashcroft will play two more acoustic dates this year. Picture: Jon Mo Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend's new dates includes a show at London's Royal Albert Hall in November. Find out how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft is set for two more special acoustic shows this autumn.

The former Verve frontman is set to play "classic songs" from across his career at the M&S Bank in Liverpool on 29 October and London's Royal Albert Hall on 1 November.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 11 June from 9.30pm.

The gigs will follow Ashcroft's previously announced gigs at the London Palladium, where fans can expect to hear the likes of The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony and Lucky Man, alongside his solo hits, Song For The Lovers and Music Is Power.

See Richard Ashcroft Acoustic Evening Of His Classic Songs Tour Dates:

  • Saturday 16 October London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
  • Sunday 17 October London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
  • Fridayi 29 October Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Monday 1 November London Royal Albert Hall

Fans can also expect to see Ashcroft live at the likes of Splendour Festival in Nottingham (24 July), Tramlines in Sheffield (25 July) and Victorious Festival (28 August).

READ MORE: Why Richard Ashcroft owes Song For The Lovers to Joy Division

Meanwhile, in-keeping with his live dates, Ashcroft has confirmed his next record will be an acoustic retrospective of some of his best works.

Ashcroft told Radio X back in September 2020: "Yeah, at the moment I'm set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes [...] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I'm excited about that."

The Drugs Don't Work singer added of his plans: "I'll be recording, I'm carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place."

The first fruits of the project came earlier this year, when Ashcroft released a cover of John Lennon's 1973 song Bring On The Lucie (Freeda People).

READ MORE: Which song did The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony sample?

