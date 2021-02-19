Richard Ashcroft shares John Lennon cover Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

19 February 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 11:34

Richard Ashcroft covers John Lennon's Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)
Richard Ashcroft covers John Lennon's Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple). Picture: YouTube/Richard Ashcroft

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend has shared his cover of the John Lennon track, which he's performed at the iconic Abbey Road studios.

Richard Ashcroft has shared a cover of John Lennon's Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple).

The former Verve frontman teased that fans could expect new music from him this Friday (19 February) and has now dropped an epic cover by The Beatles legend.

Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple) was a protest song written and performed by Lennon and taken from his 1973 album Mind Games.

Watch his moving version of the track, which was performed at the iconic Abbey Road, below:

The release comes after the Wigan bard told Radio X he was working on a stripped-back album of his greatest tracks last year.

Asked by George Godfrey if he had any plans in the works, Ashcroft replied: "Yeah, at the moment I'm set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes [...] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I'm excited about that."

The Drugs Don't Work singer added: "I'll be recording, I'm carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place."

