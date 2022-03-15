Richard Ashcroft for headline show at South Facing Festival 2022

15 March 2022, 16:18 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 16:28

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018
Richard Ashcroft will play a headline set at South Facing Festival 2022. Picture: Press/Robin Pope,

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman will play a headline set at the Crystal Palace festival. Find out what date he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed for South Facing Festival 2022.

Bitter Sweet Symphony singer is scheduled to play a headline set at the festival on 6 August, with special guests still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th March at 10am and fans can sign up for priority access here for the presale, which takes place from Thursday 17th March at 10am.

READ MORE: Richard Ashcroft to headline Highest Point Festival 2022

South Facing Festival, which takes place at Crystal Palace Bowl, will also see headline performances from the likes of London Grammar, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jungle and Becky Hill.

The festival celebrated its inaugural event in 2021 with headliners which included Supergrass and The Streets.

READ MORE: Richard Ashcroft claims Netflix wants to make a show on Bitter Sweet Symphony dispute

More on Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft - and some of his biggest songs

Richard Ashcroft's 10 greatest solo songs

The Verve

Richard Ashcroft in The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony video

Which song did The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony sample?

The Verve

Richard Ashcroft and the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis

Why Richard Ashcroft owes Song For The Lovers to Joy Division

Richard Ashcroft of The Verve

The best lyrics by Richard Ashcroft and The Verve

Richard Ashcroft in conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy at Hammersmith Club

VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft on why he's "remained silent" on The Verve split