Richard Ashcroft for headline show at South Facing Festival 2022

Richard Ashcroft will play a headline set at South Facing Festival 2022. Picture: Press/Robin Pope,

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman will play a headline set at the Crystal Palace festival. Find out what date he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed for South Facing Festival 2022.

Bitter Sweet Symphony singer is scheduled to play a headline set at the festival on 6 August, with special guests still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th March at 10am and fans can sign up for priority access here for the presale, which takes place from Thursday 17th March at 10am.

South Facing Festival, which takes place at Crystal Palace Bowl, will also see headline performances from the likes of London Grammar, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jungle and Becky Hill.

The festival celebrated its inaugural event in 2021 with headliners which included Supergrass and The Streets.

