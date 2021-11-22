Richard Ashcroft to headline Highest Point Festival 2022

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman has been announced as the first headliner for the festival. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Richard Ashcroft is the first act to be confirmed for Highest Point Festival 2022.

The Wigan bard is set to headline the event, which takes place from 12th - 14th May next year on the stunning 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park.

The former Verve frontman will bring his career-spanning hits to the festival, including re-workings of his most famous works in his new Acoustic Hymns Vol.1 album.

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday 25 November from 10am on Skiddle.

Highest Point Festival will return for 2022. Picture: Robin Zahler/Press

The full line-up is yet to be revealed, but Lancashire's biggest open-air festival will see a variety of acts play, from chart-topping artists and indie rockers to underground house heads, DnB superstars and funk groovers.

In 2021 the festival welcomed 35,000 music lovers for four days of fun-filled musical performances from the likes of James, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Rick Astley, chart star Becky Hill, Ella Eyre, Rudimental and many more.

Find out everything you need to know about the festival below.

Where is Highest Point Festival 2022?

Highest Point Festival takes place on the grounds of Williamson Park in Lancaster.

What dates are Highest Point festival 2022?

Highest Point festival will take place from 12th-14th May 2022.

Who's on the line-up for Highest Point festival 2022?

So far, Richard Ashcroft has been announced as the first headliner.

Can I buy tickets for Highest Point festival 2022?

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday 25 November from 10am on Skiddle.