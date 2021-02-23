RHCP's Flea praises Nandi Bushell's cover of Under The Bridge

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea praises Nandi Bushell's cover of Under The Bridge. Picture: 1. Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty 2. Twitter/Nandi Bushell

By Jenny Mensah

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has given his seal of approval to the pint-sized sensation's cover of their iconic 1992 single.

Flea has praised Nandi Bushell on her cover of Under The Bridge.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and co-founder showed love for the talented musician's take on the band's 1992 hit.

Sharing the performance on Twitter, Nandi wrote: "I LOVE the @chilipeppers - Under the Bridge is one of my favourite songs from one of my favourite bands! Awesome band and awesome musicians @flea333, @chadsmithofficial, @johnfrusciante and #anthonykiedis".

Sharing the clip himself, Flea showed his appreciation with the caption: "always love to Nandi!"

The impressive video sees the young instrumentalist drum, sing, play guitar and show off her skills on her loop station.

Nandi even pays tribute to Flea and Anthony Kiedis' iconic dance moves by throwing a few shapes of her own.

See her cover in full here:

Under The Bridge was

Flea is just one in a long line of rock stars who's been impressed by the talents of the pint-sized British and Zulu star.

The drumming sensation has been hailed by everyone from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl to Lenny Kravitz and Royal Blood, but she still has a few artists she'd love to meet and work with.

Asked by Radio X's Toby Tarrant who is on her dream list, she revealed: "Billie Eilish. I really like her music. It's really unique and I love her style too."

Not wanting to pigeonhole herself, when asked where she saw herself in the next five to 10 years, Nandi replied: "I see myself with a quadruple platinum album, touring round the world with a band and also being a professional skateboarder."

We believe her!

