Flea: RHCP's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is better than any GRAMMY or Oscar

1 April 2022, 18:02 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 20:23

Red Hot Chili Peppers receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Red Hot Chili Peppers receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Red Hot Chili Peppers were awarded with the a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week and bassist Flea told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan why it means so much to him.

Flea says receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is better than a GRAMMY or Academy Award.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the honour on Thursday 31st March and their bassist, who grew up on the streets of LA explained why it was one of their best yet.

“Yesterday, we got a star on Hollywood Boulevard," Flea revealed. I had been going around the world with that street inside of me for many, many years and now I get to be inside of it”.

He added: “That street and I know each other well and it’s better than any GRAMMY or any Oscar”.

Sharing a photo of the star on Twitter, they wrote: "To our fans we love you forever".

The honour came on the same week the band released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love, which is the first record to include John Frusciante since 2016's Stadium Arcadium.

Asked what's to be expected from the album, the bassist replied: "I can just tell you that this record is the best of us. It’s the best that we have to offer. We dug as deep as we could. We don’t take one second ever for granted. We made the best music and look, like or don’t like it, there’s nothing else like it. You can’t go hear another record that sounds like the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love. You cannot. It is physically impossible!”

"I can’t know what records mean to other people," he mused when quizzed about the band's longevity and whether they get bogged down in their fans' favourite eras.

"We’re always searching and yearning and we’re always trying to get better and we’re always trying to learn from our mistakes. And anything we’ve ever done that one person might say ‘That old one’s better’ and some person might think ‘Oh the new one’s better’.

"Everything is a lesson and everything is a part of us, so we’re always just trying to build on it and grow on it and add on. And you know. This is our life’s work. This is our mission. We don’t need the money.”

