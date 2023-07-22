Red Hot Chili Peppers at Glasgow's Hampden Park: Stage times, support, tickets & more

Red Hot Chili Peppers play their rescheduled Glasgow date on Sunday. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The California funk rockers are finally set to play their rescheduled Scottish date. Find out everything you need to know about the gig here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers made their return to the UK with a gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week and are now finally headed up to Scotland to make good on last year's cancelled gig.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith will take to the country's national stadium at Glasgow's Hampden Park this Sunday (23rd July), bringing their winning formula of Californian funk-rock and iconic anthems to their Scottish fans.

Find out everything you need to know about the Chili Peppers in Glasgow this weekend, including stage times, support acts and how to get there below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers play Hampden Park on Sunday 21st July. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

When are Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glasgow's Hampden Park?

RHCP will play one night in Scotland at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Who's supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in Glasgow?

Support for RHCP's Glasgow date comes from The Roots and King Princess.

What time are Red Hot Chili Peppers on at Tottenham Hotspur?

*The stage times for Red Hot Chili Peppers according to Hampden Park's official website are:

Gates Open: 5.00pm

Show ends: 11.00pm

*More detailed stage times are still to be published, but based on their London gig, we can probably expect the first support act to be on from 6pm, the second support act to start after 7pm, and Anthony Kiedis and co to hit the stage between 8.30 and 8.45pm. However, get there in good time to avoid disappointment.

Find out more about the event here.

Are there still tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Glasgow's Hampden Park?

There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Red Hot Chili Peppers in Glasgow here.

What will Red Hot Chili Peppers play on their setlist?

It's not confirmed what the band will play in Glasgow, but their recent gig in London suggests RHCP will play a career-spanning setlist, which includes the likes of Can't Stop, Under The Bridge, Californication, By The Way, Give It Away, plus Black Summer and Tippa My Tongue - from their most recent albums Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen - with a few deep cuts in-between.

See their setlist from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 21st July:

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. Scar Tissue (Dedicated to Tony Bennett)

4. Snow ((Hey Oh))

5. Aquatic Mouth Dance

6. Suck My Kiss

7. Reach Out

8. Soul to Squeeze

9. Right on Time (with "London Calling" by The Clash intro)

10. Dreamboy/Dreamgirl (Cynthia & Johnny O cover) (John Frusciante solo)

11. Don't Forget Me

12. Tippa My Tongue

13. Tell Me Baby

14. The Heavy Wing

15. Californication

16. Black Summer

17. By the Way

Encore:

18. Under the Bridge

19. Give It Away

How to get to Glasgow's Hampden Park:

TRAIN:

Trains run from Glasgow Central to both Mount Florida and King's Park train stations, which are five minutes walk away from Hampden Park.

BUS:

Services operate from Glasgow City Centre, which include 5, 6, 7, 7A, 34, 90 and 31.

CAR:

Parking to Hampden Park is restricted on event days. The stadium is 5 minutes from Junction 1a of the M74. The website advises fans to exit onto Polmadie Road/A728 and follow as it merges onto Aikenhead Road.

It adds: "For other routes please use post code G44 4QG in your Sat Nav or map app."

Get full details on how travel to Hampden Park on their Getting Here page.

What's the weather forecast for Red Hot Chili Peppers' Glasgow gig?

According to the Met Office, Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday will see highs od 18 degrees and lows of 11 degrees. At 7pm there's a 30% chance of rain, but it the crowds should hopefully have a mostly dry night.

