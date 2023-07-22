Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Chili Peppers returned to London for an epic show at the home of Tottenham Hotspurs. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with yet more European dates and this week saw them make a stop in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After playing two nights at London Stadium just last year, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante made a return to the capital city, this time gracing the crowds at Spurs' home ground.

Find out what they played in their setlist below.

Antony Kiedis and co treated fans to a 19-track set, which included hits from their Black Sugar Sex Magik album and beyond including Give It Away, Can't Stop, Californication, Black Summer and By The Way.

Highlights included Scar Tissue, which was dedicated to legendary crooner Tony Bennett who's death was announced the same day, plus an epic rendition of Suck My Kiss and 1993's Soul To Squeeze, which featured on the Coneheads soundtrack.

Much to the crowd's delight, for their encore the band chose to play their Under The Bridge anthem, before ending their set with an electric rendition of Give It Away.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' London setlist at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 21st July:

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. Scar Tissue (Dedicated to Tony Bennett)

4. Snow ((Hey Oh))

5. Aquatic Mouth Dance

6. Suck My Kiss

7. Reach Out

8. Soul to Squeeze

9. Right on Time (with "London Calling" by The Clash intro)

10. Dreamboy/Dreamgirl (Cynthia & Johnny O cover) (John Frusciante solo)

11. Don't Forget Me

12. Tippa My Tongue

13. Tell Me Baby

14. The Heavy Wing

15. Californication

16. Black Summer

17. By the Way

Encore:

18. Under the Bridge

19. Give It Away