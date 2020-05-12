Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea shares throwback video with Koko the gorilla

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist shared the old footage of himself meeting the famous gorilla, who died back in 2018.

Flea has shared a throwback video of him playing the bass with Koko the gorilla.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has previously paid homage to the famous primate after her passing in 2018, but took to social media to share another clip of his time spent with her.

Taking to social media, the Can't Stop rocker shared the clip, with the caption: "Great oogly moogly! long live Koko!"

Watch them play together in the video above, which was shared to Flea's official Instagram account this week.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a video of himself and Koko the gorilla inset. Picture: 1. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images 2. Instagram/flea333

It's not the first time Flea has gushed about his time with the kitten-loving primate.

The Gorilla Foundation, who looked after the simian, wrote at the time: "One of Koko's favourite musicians, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers came to visit.

"Koko was thrilled by the mellow sounds and a jamming session followed with Koko strumming on Flea's bass!"

Meanwhile, the Chili Peppers delighted fans at the end of last year when they announced that their classic guitarist John Frusciante would be replacing Josh Klinghoffer.

They told their fans on social media: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us."We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

Josh Klinghoffer confirmed there was no hard feelings over his replacement, but added he was "shocked," but "not surprised" about the news.

Asked by Ultimate Guitar if there's any hard feelings between him and the Chilli Peppers camp or his former mentor John, he replied: "I don't think so. Not from me."

However, revealing how the Californication funk rockers broke the news to him, the I'm With You guitarist told Marc Maron's WTF podcast: "They just said, 'We'll get right to it. We've decided to ask John to come back to the band.'

"And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, 'I'm not surprised.'

"And the only thing I could think to say was, 'I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.'"

