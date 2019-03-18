Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Radiohead’s Pyramid Song at Egyptian Pyramids

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images + Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Watch the Californication rockers cover the aptly titled Radiohead track from their gig in Giza, Egypt.

Red Hot Chili Peppers played a historic gig at the Egyptian Pyramids and celebrated by covering Radiohead's Pyramid Song.

The Californication rockers played the iconic landmark in the city of Giza on Friday (15 March), and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer used the opportunity to pay homage to the British band just before the Chili Peppers' encore.

See him take to the piano to cover the moving track, which is taken from the band's 2001 Amnesiac album, from 1:59:49 onwards.

Anthony Kiedis and co. also covered Iggy and the Stooges I Wanna Be Your Dog, which you can watch from 1:10:50.

The mammoth gig also saw the veteran band play hits from across their back catalogue, including Can't Stop, Dark Necessities, Under The Bridge, By The Way and Californication - fittingly ending their 20-song-set set on Give It Away, which the video for was shot in the desert.

See the set for RHCP's gig at the Egyptian Pyramids, courtesy of setlist.fm

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. Fortune Faded

4. The Zephyr Song

5. Dani California

6. Dark Necessities

7. Hey (preceded by band jam)

8. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

9. Right on Time

10. Snow ((Hey Oh))

11. Pea

12. Californication

13. Go Robot

14. Don't Forget Me

15. Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder cover)

16. Under the Bridge

17. By the Way

Encore:

18. Pyramid Song (Radiohead cover) (Josh Klinghoffer solo on piano)

19. Goodbye Angels

20. Give It Away

