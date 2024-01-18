A biopic based on the Anthony Kiedis' Scar Tissue is reportedly in the works

Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman Anthony Kiedis in 1992 with his Scar Tissue book inset. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images/Press

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, a film based on the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman's bestselling memoir has been optioned by Universal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A biopic based on Anthony Kiedis' internationally bestselling book, Scar Tissue, could be on its way.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman's autobiography, with the feature film - which will be produced by Brian Grazer - said to be in "early development".

The warts-and-all autobiography, which was released in 2004, details the life and career of the Californication rocker, from his early beginnings and unconventional childhood with his father Blacky, to his substance abuse-fuelled upbringing in 1970s and 1980s L.A and the Chili Peppers' formation and rise to fame.

The outlet adds, Universal’s EVP Production Development Jay Polidoro will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Anthony Kiedis' Scar Tissue memoir with Larry Sloman was released in 2004. Picture: Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers spent much of 2023 touring across the world, playing the likes of North America, South Americana and dates in Europe, which included a show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a rescheduled gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Red Hot Chili Peppers play Under The Bridge in Tottenham

The Can't Stop rockers - completed by bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and their classic guitarist John Frusciante - will continue their live dates this year, playing more North American dates from February to July, plus they've hinted there's still more to come in 2024.

Last week saw the band confirm a headline date at Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee, while this week the Under The Bridge legends confirmed another bill-topping date at Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, which takes place in Veterans Park Milwaukee, Wisconsin.