Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Glasgow's Hampden Park...

24 July 2023, 10:05 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 10:10

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers played Scotland's national stadium on Sunday. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Chili Peppers returned to Glasgow to make good on their cancelled Scottish date last year. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers played an epic date at Glasgow's Hampden Park this weekend.

After playing one night atTottenham Hotspur Stadium, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante made their way up north to play Scotland's national stadium on Sunday (23rd July).

Find out what they played on their setlist below.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers burn bright with epic career-spanning set in Barcelona

Antony Kiedis and co treated fans to a 20-track set, which included hits from their Black Sugar Sex Magik album and beyond including Soul to Squeeze, Can't Stop, By The Way, Californication and Black Summer.

The band chose not to include their iconic ballad Under The Bridge on their set, but they did treat fans to an extra track and ended on a high with their raucous Give It Away anthem.

READ MORE: How Red Hot Chili Peppers got more "introspective" with Californication

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' setlist at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 23rd July:

1. Intro Jam

2. Around the World

3. The Zephyr Song

4. Dani California

5. Here Ever After

6. Wet Sand

7. I Like Dirt

8. Eddie

9. Soul to Squeeze

10. Tell Me Baby

11. Danny's Song (Loggins & Messina cover) (John solo)

12. Whatchu Thinkin'

13. Throw Away Your Television

14. Orange Claw Hammer (Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band cover) (Flea solo)

15. Carry Me Home

16. Californication

17. Black Summer

18. By the Way

Encore:

19. I Could Have Lied

20. Give It Away

