Radiohead to “get together” in 2023, says Philip Selway

Radiohead drummer Phil Selway has revealed the band will reconvene at the start of this year.

Radiohead are “going to get together” in 2023.

The band released their last album in 2016 with A Moon Shaped Pool and drummer Phil Selway has teased potential their plans.

Speaking to Spin, he teased the band's plans to mark 20 years of their Hail To The Thief album and said they would meet.

“We’ve been very focused on the whole ‘Kid A’/’Amnesiac’ thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue and [creating] the game scenario around that,” he told the outlet.

“We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. ‘Hail To The Thief’ — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

Radiohead may not have played live together since 2018, but they haven't rested on their laurels.

2021 saw the band release KID A MNESIA - A triple album project celebrating their 2000 Kid A album and their 2001 Amnesiac LP, as well as Kid Amnesiae - an extra disc of B-sides and rarities.

The year before saw guitarist Ed O'Brien release his solo album Earth, which peaked at number 13 on the UK albums chart.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood joined forces with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner to form the supergroup The Smile, with their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention being released in May.

As for their drummer, Selway is set to release a new solo album Strange Dance, on 24 February 2023.

