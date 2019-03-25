Thom Yorke pays tribute to “huge influence” Scott Walker

25 March 2019, 11:36

Thom Yorke and Scott Walker
Thom Yorke and Scott Walker. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images/King Collection/Photoshot/Getty Images

The Radiohead frontman has expressed sadness at the death of the musician, who has passed away aged 76.

Yorke has cited musician Scott Walker as an inspiration on his own music, saying: “"So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed."

Radiohead producer also paid tribute, tweeting: “On my way to work on the first day of recording OK Computer I passed him riding his bike on Chiswick High Street.. and when I got to the studio Thom was holding a copy of Scott 4. I took that as a good omen.”

Walker was born Noel Scott Engel and was one third of The Walker Brothers, best known for the songs The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Any More and Make It Easy On Yourself. He left in 1967 to perform as a solo artist, releasing four well-received solo albums before retreating from public view for almost a decade.

David Bowie and Jarvis Cocker are among the musicians who have called Walker an inspiration, while former Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond has covered some of Walker’s songs. He wrote: "Absolutely saddened shocked by the death of Scott Walker."

“An absolute musical genius, existential and intellectual and a star right from the days of the Walker Brothers.

"So many of his songs will go round in my head forever. And that voice. We lost Bowie, now we've lost him. There is surely a crack in the Universe. Thank you Scott."

