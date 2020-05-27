Listen to Radiohead’s 1995 London gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Radio X will play out Radiohead's 1995 gig in our next Home Shows . Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: Radiohead at The Forum in Kentish Town, London.

Radio X is treating fans to Radiohead's 1995 London gig for the next of Radio X's Home Shows.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Noel Gallagher, Muse, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Stereophonics, we're now giving you the chance to experience Radiohead in their The Bends-era greatness at London's Kentish Town Forum.

Listen to Radiohead's 1995 London gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

The gig, which took place at the Kentish Town Forum on 24 March 1995 took place the same month the band's second studio album The Bends was released.

Reaching number four in the UK charts, the album was considered a critical success and is widely thought of as one of the best British follow-up albums of the 90s, if not of all time.

Expect to hear the best of Thom Yorke and co from the era, including High and Dry, Fake Plastic Trees, Street Spirit, and their enduring hit from their debut, Creep.

Listen to Radiohead's 1995 London gig this Wednesday 27 May from 9pm.