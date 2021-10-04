Roger Taylor talks the possibility of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and Brian May and Roger Taylor. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox Entertainment/John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Roger Taylor has said it would be "stupid to rule out" a follow-up to the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, doesn't want it to be a "cash-in".

Roger Taylor has discussed the possibility of a sequel of Bohemian Rhapsody and revealed that there's nothing to it just yet.

The Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic broke records when it was released in 2018 and even secured Rami Malek, who played the late frontman, the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Ever since its release, there's been talk of a follow-up, but the drummer has revealed that nothing is in the works as yet.

Asked by cleveland.com what his vantage point was on a Bo Rhap sequel, he replied: "Well, right now there isn’t one. I think when we did the movie we felt like, 'Well, that went well. Let’s leave it there'. The movie only went up to the Live Aid concert in 1985. There’s obviously a lot more to the story. But I haven’t seen a screenplay yet that is workable."

The 72-year-old rocker added: "I think it might be stupid to rule out a sequel, but it’ll have to be a proper thing, not just a cash-in, you know?"

Roger Taylor also talked about the possibility of himself and Brian May reconnecting with former Queen bassist John Deacon, calling it a "fairy tale".

"It’s a lovely fairy tale, but to be honest I don’t think so. John’s like a hermit, really," he said.

"I don’t think he’s quite equipped for that – he’s really fragile. He can’t deal with company or the outside world, so far as I know."

He added: "I guess he just sits there counting his money."

Roger Taylor released his new solo album, Outsider, on Friday 1 October and is planning on taking it on tour with UK dates this year.

Visit rogertaylorofficial.com to find out the dates and to buy tickets.