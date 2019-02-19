Queen to perform at the Oscars 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody legends Brian May and Roger Taylor will perform alongside their touring singer Adam Lambert at the 91st Academy Awards, where their biopic has been nominated.

Queen are set to perform at the Oscars 2019, which will take place on 25 February this year.

The Bohemian Rhapsody biopic is up for Best Picture at the 91st Academy awards, while Rami Malek has made the shortlist for Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in the biopic.

Now it has been confirmed that the legendary British rockers will take to the stage at the star-studded awards ceremony, alongside American Idol Star Adam Lambert who will take on vocal duties.

The Oscars broke the news on Twitter, writing: "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences broke the news on its official Twitter feed, writing: ”Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s Oscars!"

Watch their announcement video above.

Queen's Brian May, Roger Taylor and their live singer Adam Lambert. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bohemian Rhapsody has so far won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and the BAFTA award for Best Sound.

Rami Malek has been awarded a BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG Award, Satellite Award and AACTA International Award for his role.

Watch Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee take our ultimate Queen quiz:

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Brian May donated some of his best Queen outfits for the Bohemian Rhapsody film to costume designer Julian Day after meeting him on the first day of filming.

As NME reports, speaking at a BAFTA film session panel, Day revealed how hands-on the legendary guitarist was with the look and feel of the film, but was at first unimpressed by his own recreated wardrobe when he saw it on the day they recreated Queen's iconic Live Aid performance.

Day recalled: “Brian came on set – I hadn’t met him – but I had all the fittings done for him. I was thinking, should I show him them or not?

“So I spoke to my assistant and she encouraged me to do it.”According to the designer, May complained that he “never tucked [his] shirt in,” and went on to invite him to his home to raid his wardrobe “and borrow some of his outfits from the 70s and the 80s”.

Watch Brian May play his Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo as the cast look on:

Brian May has also distanced himself and the Bohemian Rhapsody film from its former director Bryan Singer.

The famous helmsman was let go from the making of the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, but still remains somewhat associated with film in the wake of recent child sexual abuse allegations.

Speaking to the BAFTAs, May said: “It's nothing to do with us.

“He hasn't been the director for a long time. He was sacked for very good reason... not by us, by Fox so it's a very arm's-length thing for us.”

The We Will Rock You guitarist added: "The only reason he's on the movie is his guild forced Fox to do this... technically, really, he's not the director of the movie. That's just life."He concluded diplomatically: “Everybody who had something to do with the movie should be very proud.”

Watch Brian May start a beautiful friendship with super-fan John Robins:

