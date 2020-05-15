When George Michael rehearsed Queen's Somebody to love as David Bowie looked on

George Michael at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992. Picture: Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

As Queen prepare to stream their 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert, we look back at this piece of music history from the archives.

Queen announced their plans to stream the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for Aids Awareness on Friday 15 May 2020 to help raise funds for the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief fund.

The gig itself - which took place on 20 April 1992 and featured everyone from Guns N' Roses to David Bowie - served as a fitting tribute to the world class performer who tragically died due to complications of AIDS on 24 November 1991, while raising awareness and funds for the disease.

The concert itself is well known amongst music fans, but do you remember this footage of George Michael rehearsing his take on Queen's Somebody to Love as the likes of David Bowie and Seal look on?

Watch his stunning and heartbreaking rendition of the track here:

As The Independent notes, George Michael referred to it as "the proudest moment of (his) career," but said it was "mixed with real sadness,” due to the fact he had still not gone public with his own homosexuality.

Tragically, his then-secret-boyfriend would also go on to die of an AIDS-related illness a year later.

The clip is even more poignant now George Michael himself has passed away, losing his life on Christmas Day 2016, just as his captive spectator David Bowie has also left us, after losing his battle with cancer on 10 January the same year.

Watch George Michael and Queen perform the finished article at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness below:

