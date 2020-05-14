Queen to stream 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert to raise COVID-19 relief funds

The band will premiere the 1992 tribute concert to their late frontman on YouTube for 48 hours from Friday 15 May.

Queen have announced their plans to stream the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert this week.

The event, which took place on 20 April 1992 at Wembley Stadium, was devised to celebrate the late frontman's legacy and raise money for AIDS research, which Mercury tragically died of complications from the year before.

Now, the gig - which featured everyone from Guns N' Roses to David Bowie, is now getting an exclusive screening for two days from Friday 15 May to help raise funds for the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief fund.

Queen's John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Brian May at the Freddie Mercury Tribute concert in 1992. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns

The livestream of the throwback gig, which was John Deacon's last full length performance with the band and which famously featured George Michael, Liza Minelli, Seal, Paul Young, Annie Lennox, Robert Plant and Metallica will start on Friday 15 May at 7pm BST.

See their video announcing the news on Instagram below:

READ MORE: Which Queen songs did Brian May write?

It's not the only thing the legendary rockers have been doing to support coronavirus relief efforts.

Brian May and Roger Taylor recently released You Are The Champions, along with their touring singer Adam Lambert.

The classic anthem, originally titled We Are The Champions, was released with some subtle changes, with all funds going towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation.

At the start of the video, the artists pay tribute to healthcare workers and those on the frontline, with words which read: "To all you frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world..."

The video itself sees them interspersed with shots of empty streets and landmarks across the globe, frontline workers and those social distancing from all walks of life.

Watch Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert talk to Chris Moyles about the charity single here:

READ MORE: Freddie Mercury's isolated We Are The Champions vocal is the best thing you'll hear today