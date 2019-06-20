Watch Queen's Freddie Mercury in previously unreleased Time Waits For No One performance

See the never before seen visuals from the late Queen frontman for the track which was taken from the soundtrack of his 1986 hit musical Time.

A previously unreleased version of Freddie Mercury's Time has been released.

Originally recorded by the Queen frontman four decades ago in 1986 for his hit musical and concept album of the same name, the track - now given its full name Time Waits For No One - is the result of two years of work by musician, producer, songwriter and Mercury's long-time friend Dave Clark.

The track is released via Virgin EMI/Universal Music Group today (20 June 2019), along with a new film video which sees Freddie Mercury giving a stripped-down and intimate performance.

Freddie Mercury Time Waits For No One artwork. Picture: Press/Universal

A press release explains: "Time was the brainchild of Dave Clark, former leader of the hugely successful multi-million selling group The Dave Clark Five, and one of the UK’s most prolific and celebrated musicians, songwriters and producers. Time, the West End musical, which opened at London’s Dominion Theatre in April 1986, merged sci-fi, rock music and ahead-of-its-time special effects and multimedia. With a cast including Sir Laurence Olivier and Cliff Richard, it broke box records and played to over a million people during its two-year run."

It adds: "For the show’s multi-million selling star-studded concept album, Dave had a song in mind for Freddie (‘In My Defence’), and despite industry naysayers claiming he wouldn’t do it, Freddie agreed to fly to London from his then home in Munich, Germany, to record the song at Abbey Road Studios in October 1985. Of Dave’s minimal band of four session musicians, Mike Moran, who had never met Freddie, was introduced on piano having known Dave for many years; such was the subsequent relationship born with Freddie that Mike went on to write ‘Barcelona’ with the Queen frontman years later. The 'Time' session was recorded in a haze of late nights and fuelled by ‘fabulous food, vodka and Cristal Champagne’, courtesy of Freddie’s personal chef Joe Fanelli."

Dave Clark recalls of the recording session: "Dave Clark further recalls of the recording session: “We got on great...if I didn’t like something I’d say, and vice versa...we were both aiming for the same thing: to make something special.”

