WATCH: Freddie Mercury impersonator wins over Paul McCartney fans at gig

Professional Freddie tribute act Mauricio Torres wowed the crowds at The Beatles' legend's Chile gig, which took place last week.

Footage has emerged which sees a Freddie Mercury impersonator (almost) steal the show at a Paul McCartney gig.

The Beatles legend played the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile last Tuesday (20 March) and had an unlikely support act while his fans entered the venue.

Mauricio Torres - who is a tribute act for the late Queen frontman - attended the show as a fellow fan, but did so in full Freddie garb.

When fans started to notice him, the impersonator had no qualms breaking into Freddie's Day-O improv, which he famously sung at Live Aid.

Watch a clip of his impromptu performance above, courtesy of Twitter user Abbeyroud, who captioned her video: "freddie mercury did not want to miss paul mccartney's concert in chile either..."

READ MORE: The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Watch Brian May play the Bohemian Rhapsody solo on the set of the film as the cast look on:

READ MORE: Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film?

Meanwhile, according to reports, Rudi Dolezal - who directed videos for the band - has said a follow-up film is "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

The director of Queen's classic videos says the band's management team are talking about a sequel to the Bohemian Rhapsody film.Rudi Dolezal - who has directed several videos for the band and their frontman - spoke to Page Six about their legendary manager, saying: "I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid."

According to the outlet, the One Vision video helmsman also added that that the follow-up to the biopic is now "being heavily discussed in the Queen family".

Watch the epic trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody: