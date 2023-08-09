Freddie Mercury to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame 2023

9 August 2023, 19:26 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 19:45

Queen's Freddie Mercury performs in 1977
Queen's Freddie Mercury performs in 1977. Picture: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen frontman is set to receive the posthumous honour with the induction ceremony taking place on 21st October.

Freddie Mercury will be posthumously inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame 2023.

The legendary Queen frontman, was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar (now Tanzania) to Parsi-Indian parents in 1946 and lived in the country until his family fled to England to escape the revolution in 1964.

Now, 32 years on from his tragic passing in 1991, the Bohemian Rhapsody icon is part of an eclectic collection of musicians to be honoured at the awards ceremony, which recognises notable figures from across the continent.

Thai rapper and BLACKPINK star Lisa - who's real name was Lalisa Manoban - is also set to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame for being a "cultural icon," joining the likes of second generation Korean American EDM artist and producer TOKiMONSTA, whose real name is Jennifer Lee.

The only band to be inducted in the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame are Far East Movement, who are best known for their Billboard Top 100 number one hit Like a G6.

Elsewhere, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is being recognised as a corporate inductee, while Johnny Cash, who was not of Asian descent, is being inducted as an artist ambassador.

This year's Asian Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on 21st October at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Queen legend Freddie Mercury’s huge private collection to go up for auction

The news comes as a collection of Freddie Mercury's prized possessions have been put on display in Sotheby's ahead of their auction.

Items set to go under the hammer include Mercury’s iconic cloak and crown, which are estimated to fetch between £60,000 and £80,000.

Also up for grabs is the rock star’s favourite waistcoat - last seen in the final video he shot with the band in 1991’s These Are The Days Of Our Lives - which is expected to fetch between £5000 and £7000.

Elsewhere, the handwritten lyrics for Killer Queen and We Are The Champions are also set to goo under the gavel and are estimated to raise between £50,000 - £70,000 and £200,000 - £300,000 respectively.

The auction calendar will comprise of six themed events: three live sales in London, followed by three online sales.

The full collection as well as a collection book is available on the Sotherby’s website.

Brian May on the struggle of recording whilst losing Freddie

