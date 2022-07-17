Queen crowned the greatest rock band of all time in new poll

Queen have been voted the greatest rock band of all time in a poll. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Bohemian Rhapsody rockers pipped The Beatles to the post in a recent poll. See the Top 10 results here.

Queen have been crowned the greatest rock band according to a new poll.

A study, conducted by Betfair, asked Brits to chose their favourite band ever and the Bohemian Rhapsody rockers made it out on top, even beating The Beatles to take the title.

Queen - who were fronted by the late Freddie Mercury and go on today with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - was the top pick with 1 in 4 (26%) choosing the band.

The Beatles closely followed in second with 15% of participants choosing the Fab Four, while Rolling Stones placed third with 6% of the vote.

Other much-loved rock bands making the Top 10 included Fleetwood Mac (5%), Oasis (5%), Pink Floyd (4%) and Metallica (3%).

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary prompted the Betfair poll. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

The survey was conducted to mark The Rolling Stones celebrating 60 years together. With the band - comprising of Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood - recently completing two sold out nights at BST Hyde Park, there's no surprise why they're still considered one of the greatest of all time.

Fans were also asked to select which song by The Rolling Stones they think is the most iconic, with their 1965 hit (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction topping the vote with 26%. It was closely followed by Paint It Black with 14% of the vote and Brown Sugar in third place.

See the Top 10 greatest rock bands of all time according to the new poll:

Queen The Beatles The Rolling Stones Guns N’ Roses Fleetwood Mac Oasis Pink Floyd AC/DC Metallica Led Zeppelin

