Queen's Brian May criticises BRIT Awards scrapping male and female categories

Queen's Brian May has reacted to the BRITs scrapping gendered categories. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist was asked about the BRIT Awards decision to remove gendered categories for their 2022 ceremony.

Brian May has shared his view on the BRITs' decision to remove gendered categories from their awards.

The legendary Queen guitarist attended ITV's Palooza at the Royal Festival Hall with his wife Anita Dobson where he was quizzed about the prestigious awards' move to shake up their ceremony on 8 February 2022.

"It’s a decision that has been made without enough thought," he told The Mirror. "A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone."

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker added: "I get so sick of people trying to change things without thinking of the long-term consequences. Some of these things are an improvement, some of them are not."

The awards ceremony, which will take place on 8th February 2022, also added four new awards for 2022 titled Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act.

Tom March, BRIT Chair and Co-President of Polydor Records said: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender. I'm really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a BRIT. The 2022 show is shaping up really well, Mo is going to be an excellent host and I am thankful to him along with Clara and Maya for being part of this year's BRITs."

Mo Gilligan will also present the awards after Jack Whitehall took on hosting duties for four years running.

The comedian said: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will present The BRITs Are Coming nominations show.

