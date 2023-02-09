Roger Waters claims he's re-recorded Dark Side Of The Moon

Roger Waters claims he's re-recorded the classic album Dark Side Of The Moon without the other members of Pink Floyd. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

By Radio X

The musician says he's remade the classic 1973 album without Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

Roger Waters has been "secretly" re-recording Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

The musician has revealed plans for a solo version of the band's iconic 1973 album having been working on the project for months without the knowledge of the other surviving band members, David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: "I wrote The Dark Side Of The Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ cr*p! Of course, we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!”

Walters wrote the album's lyrics and is credited with composing three of the 10 tracks - Money, Brain Damage and Eclipse - along with co-writing the music for On The Run and Time.

The musician, who co-founded Pink Floyd in the mid-60s and was bassist and songwriter with the band until 1983, has taken the record's instrumental pieces, such as On The Run - and has performed an unedited prose poem over the music after being inspired by a bad dream.

He added: “It was a revelation, almost Patmosian whatever that means... a fight with evil, in this case an apparently all-powerful hooded and cloaked figure... it brooked no rebuttal.”

The dream included a bonfire with the voice of Atticus Finch, and he believes it is tied to his big idea about following "the voice of reason", which he considers to be the message of both the original Dark Side and his new version.

Asked why he has remade the record, he said: "Because not enough people recognised what it’s about, what it was I was saying then.”

Pink Floyd in their full 1970s splendour: Rick Wright, David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The split between Waters and the other Pink Floyd members came after the release of the band's 1983 album The Final Cut. Waters considered the band to be over at that point, but Gilmour, Mason and keyboard player Rick Wright released an album under the Floyd name in 1987, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason.

While the two opposing parties reached a legal agreement that Mason and Gilmour could continue under the Pink Floyd name, Waters has continued to criticise his former colleagues publicly.

Meanwhile, to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side Of The Moon, a new deluxe box set is to be released on 24th March, featuring a new 2023 remaster of the studio album, plus The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, two replica 7" singles and a pair of books. It's available to pre-order via the band's official website.