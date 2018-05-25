Paul Weller Drops Free Track For His 60th Birthday

The Modfather celebrates his diamond jubilee on 25 May and has released a beautiful new song to mark the occasion.

Paul Weller has released a brand new single Aspects to mark his 60th birthday today.

The legendary musician reached the huge milestone on Friday 25 May, but he wanted to make sure his fans could get stuck into the festivities as well so he unexpectedly dropped his new track Aspects for free.

Speaking of the song, he said: "I don't know if it's indicative of the album, but it's certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It's also where I got the title of the album from..."

Paul Weller, 2017. Picture: Pomana PR/Press

Aspects is available as a free download from www.paulweller.com and will also be available to stream or download from the usual outlets.

The track is largely acoustic but gives a little taster of Paul's hotly anticipated 14th solo studio album True Meanings that'll drop this year.

Unlike most of his contemporaries who have relied on reunions and greatest hits tours to keep their careers going, Weller has never needed nostalgia, and chose to release new album A Kind of Revolution last year to mark his 40 years in the industry as a recording artist.

And Paul - whose career began in April 1977 with the release of The Jam's first single In The City - is certainly showing no signs of retiring, as he and his band have live appearances lined up for the summer including some UK festivals and a rescheduled Birmingham gig, that was postponed from February due to bad weather.

Paul will also be making an appearance as a special guest at the Quincy Jones spectacular at the O2 in London on 27 June.

Details on his new album True Meanings will be released soon.

Paul Weller Live Dates 2018

24 August – Birmingham – Genting Arena (re-scheduled from 2 March)

25 August – Portsmouth – Victorious Festival

1 September - Bristol – The Downs Festival