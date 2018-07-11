Paul Weller Announces New Album, True Meanings

The Modfather is set to mark his 60th year with his fourteenth solo album. Good work, sir.

Paul Weller has announced the release of a brand new solo album this autumn.

True Meanings will be Weller’s fourteenth solo outing and, incredibly, his 26th studio album including LPs by The Style Council and The Jam.

The album will be released on 14 September and comes after The Modfather celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year.

Weller’s label acknowledged that True Meanings will be “the most singer-songwriter-style album he has ever made”. The record was teased on the musician’s birthday by the release of a free song, Aspects, which makes a re-appearance on the album.

True Meanings will be a star-studded affair: Lucy Rose sings backup on the song Books, while Rod Argent of 60s act Zombies provides keyboards - and we’re assured that Noel Gallagher “makes a sneaky appearance”, returning the favour when Weller played on the former Oasis man’s Who Built The Moon album last year.

Some of the songs have lyrics written by other artists: Connor O’Brien from Villagers came up with the words to The Soul Searchers, while Bowie, Wishing Well and the final track White Horses are written by Erland Cooper from British folk-rockers Erland And The Carnival.

Paul Weller - True Meanings Track List

The Soul Searchers

Glide

Mayfly

Gravity

Old Castles

What Would He Say?

Aspects

Bowie

Wishing Well

Come Along

Books

Movin On

May Love Travel With You

White Horses

True Meanings will be released as a CD, deluxe limited CD with a book, and vinyl LP with 8-page booklet, along with the usual streaming and download platforms

Paul Weller will be also performing the following shows this summer:

Paul Weller Live Dates 2018

24 August – Birmingham – Genting Arena (re-scheduled from 2 March)

25 August – Portsmouth – Victorious Festival

1 September - Bristol – The Downs Festival