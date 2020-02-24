Paul Weller announces On Sunset album and autumn 2020 UK tour dates
24 February 2020, 13:52 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 14:07
The Modfather will embark on a second tour this year, with dates in London and Manchester. Find out how to buy tickets.
Paul Weller has announced a new album entitled On Sunset.
The Jam and Style Council legend will release his 14th solo album, and the follow-up to 2018's True Meanings and his 2019 live album Live At The Royal Festival Hall, on 12 June through Polydor.
The Modfather will support the record with new Autumn dates, which will see him visit the likes of Leicester, Manchester, and wrap them up with two dates in London.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 February from 10am.
We are excited to announce Paul Weller's new album ‘On Sunset’ & second UK tour for 2020!— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 24, 2020
There‘s a special fan pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head here for info/access: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have until 5pm tomorrow.
General on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j
Weller's new tour adds to his previously announced dates for May, and his special guest appearance at Stereophonics headline Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall next month.
See Paul Weller's newly announced 2020 UK dates here:
Thu 29 Thu October 29 2020 - PLYMOUTH Pavilion
Fri October 30 2020 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall
Sat October 31 2020 - BRIGHTON Centre
Mon 2 November 2020 - HULL Bonus Arena
Tue 3 November 2020 - YORK Barbican
Thu 5 November2020 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Fri 6 November2020 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Sat 7 November 2020 - BLACKBURN King Georges Hall
Mon 9 November 2020 - CARLISLE Sands Centre
Tue 10 November 2020 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Thu 12 November 2020 - DUNDEE Caird Hall
Fri 13 November 2020 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall
Sat 14 November2020 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall
Mon 16 November 2020 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Tue 17 November 2020 - BRADFORD St Georges Hall
Thu 19 November 2020 - LONDON Brixton Academy
Fri 20 November 2020 - LONDON O2 Forum2020 - PLYMOUTH Pavilion
See Paul Weller's previously announced May 2020 dates here:
Fri 1 May – Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sat 2 May – UEA, Norwich
Mon 4 May – Margate Winter Gardens
Tue 5 May – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Wed 6 May – Oxford New Theatre
Fri 8 May – Aberdeen Music Hall
Sat 9 May – Barrowlands, Glasgow
Sun 10 May – Middlesbrough Town Hall
Tue 12 May – Venue Cymru, Liverpool
Thu 14 May – Victoria Hall, Stoke
Sat 16 May – Portsmouth Guildhall
WATCH: Paul Weller's 10 best songs