Paul Weller announces On Sunset album and autumn 2020 UK tour dates

Paul Weller. Picture: Press

The Modfather will embark on a second tour this year, with dates in London and Manchester. Find out how to buy tickets.

Paul Weller has announced a new album entitled On Sunset.

The Jam and Style Council legend will release his 14th solo album, and the follow-up to 2018's True Meanings and his 2019 live album Live At The Royal Festival Hall, on 12 June through Polydor.

The Modfather will support the record with new Autumn dates, which will see him visit the likes of Leicester, Manchester, and wrap them up with two dates in London.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 February from 10am.

We are excited to announce Paul Weller's new album ‘On Sunset’ & second UK tour for 2020!



There‘s a special fan pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head here for info/access: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have until 5pm tomorrow.



General on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 24, 2020

Weller's new tour adds to his previously announced dates for May, and his special guest appearance at Stereophonics headline Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

See Paul Weller's newly announced 2020 UK dates here:

Thu 29 Thu October 29 2020 - PLYMOUTH Pavilion

Fri October 30 2020 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall

Sat October 31 2020 - BRIGHTON Centre

Mon 2 November 2020 - HULL Bonus Arena

Tue 3 November 2020 - YORK Barbican

Thu 5 November2020 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Fri 6 November2020 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Sat 7 November 2020 - BLACKBURN King Georges Hall

Mon 9 November 2020 - CARLISLE Sands Centre

Tue 10 November 2020 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu 12 November 2020 - DUNDEE Caird Hall

Fri 13 November 2020 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

Sat 14 November2020 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

Mon 16 November 2020 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Tue 17 November 2020 - BRADFORD St Georges Hall

Thu 19 November 2020 - LONDON Brixton Academy

Fri 20 November 2020 - LONDON O2 Forum2020 - PLYMOUTH Pavilion



See Paul Weller's previously announced May 2020 dates here:

Fri 1 May – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 2 May – UEA, Norwich

Mon 4 May – Margate Winter Gardens

Tue 5 May – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wed 6 May – Oxford New Theatre

Fri 8 May – Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 9 May – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Sun 10 May – Middlesbrough Town Hall

Tue 12 May – Venue Cymru, Liverpool

Thu 14 May – Victoria Hall, Stoke

Sat 16 May – Portsmouth Guildhall

