VIDEO: Paul Weller On Course For No.1 With True Meanings Album

Watch the Modfather tell Radio X's John Kennedy about his new album and Movin On single in our video.

Paul Weller's 14th solo album is set to score a UK No. 1 this week.

The former Jam frontman and The Style Council singer is on course to knock Eminem off the the top of the charts, with his True Meanings album having a lead of 3,000 combined chart sales over the US rapper's Kamikaze record.

Meanwhile, Paul Weller is set for two very special dates in London next month.

The You Do Something To Me singer will play with an orchestra at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on 11-12 October, showcasing his new album and playing classics from throughout his career.

Need tickets for Paul Weller's SOLD OUT shows @southbankcentre on 11 and 12 October? You just might be in luck here: https://t.co/FlBfe1exEA pic.twitter.com/uR0Ffb90sU — Southbank Centre (@southbankcentre) September 17, 2018

