The Modfather has announced tour dates for next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Paul Weller has announced live dates for May 2020.

The Modfather - who released his 14th studio album in 2018 a live album in 2019 - has confirmed he'll head out on the road next year.

The Jam and Style Council legend will no doubt treat fans to hits from across his lengthy career including the likes of That's Entertainment, Wild Wood, English Rose and Saturns Pattern.

Find out everything we know about Weller's dates so far...

Where is Paul Weller headed on his 2020 UK tour?

See Paul Weller's 2020 UK tour dates so far:



Fri 1 May – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 2 May – UEA, Norwich

Mon 4 May – Margate Winter Gardens

Tue 5 May – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wed 6 May – Oxford New Theatre

Fri 8 May – Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 9 May – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Sun 10 May – Middlesbrough Town Hall

Tue 12 May – Venue Cymru, Liverpool

Thu 14 May – Victoria Hall, Stoke

Sat 16 May – Portsmouth Guildhall

So far no London dates have been announced, but it's safe to assume we can expect the Woking singer to play a date in the capital.

When do tickets go on sale?

Limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Wednesday 30 October.

General sale starts on Friday 1 November at 9am.

Who will be the support act?

No special guests or support acts have been announced for the festival so far.

What will the setlist be like?

With 14 records under his belt, it's likely to be another career-spanning setlist for the Town Called Malice singer.

However a look at one of his recent gigs might shed some light on what to expect.

See Paul Weller's setlist from his Edinburgh castle gig on 11 July 2019:

1. I'm Where I Should Be

2. My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

3. Long Time

4. Man in the Corner Shop (The Jam song)

5. From the Floorboards Up

6. Out of the Sinking

7. Wild Wood

8. That's Entertainment (The Jam song)

9. Mermaids

10. Brushed

11. Strange Museum

12. Can You Heal Us (Holy Man) (with Stone Foundation)

13. Woo Sé Mama

14. You Do Something to Me

15. Have You Ever Had It Blue (The Style Council song)

16. Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)

17. Hung Up

18. Above the Clouds

19. Friday Street

20. Into Tomorrow

21. Peacock Suit (with Stone Foundation)

Encore:

22. Saturns Pattern

23. Broken Stones

24. Start! (The Jam song) (with Stone Foundation)

25. Precious (The Jam song) (with Stone Foundation)

26. Move On Up (Curtis Mayfield cover) (with Stone Foundation)

27. Town Called Malice (The Jam song)