What are Oasis' biggest songs?

Which of the Gallagher back catalogue has had the most streams and video views? Radio X crunches the numbers. Is your favourite in there?

Oasis - Wonderwall: release date 30th October 1995 The classic 1995 track was the second biggest selling UK single never to make Number 1, after Robson And Jerome's I Believe kept it at bay. In April 2022, it was certified six times platinum, which means it's sold over 3,600,000 copies in the UK alone. On Spotify, the song has had over 2.09 billion streams, while the two iterations of the official video amount to over 1.02 billion YouTube views. Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger: release date 19th February 1996 Another huge tune to be taken from the album (What's The Story) Morning Glory, this Mancunian anthem was awarded five-times platinum status by the BPI in March 2023, meaning it's sold more than 3 million copies. Unlike Wonderwall, however, Don't Look Back In Anger topped the charts. It's had over 929 million Spotify streams and over 455 million YouTube video views. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger (Official Video)

Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out: release date 17th June 2002 This monster ballad from 2002's Heathen Chemistry made Number 2 in the charts and was certified Platinum on 22nd June 2018. On Spotify, it's had over 374 million streams and over 185 million YouTube views. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Official Video)

Oasis - Champagne Supernova: release date 13th May 1996 Only officially released as a single in Australia and New Zealand in May 1996, this (What's The Story) Morning Glory track has still had enough plays to earn it a double Platinum award from the BPI. On Spotify, the track has had over 419 million streams, with over 130 million views of the video on YouTube. Oasis - Champagne Supernova (Official Video)

Oasis - Stand By Me: release date 22nd September 1997 The second single from Be Here Now was another UK Number 2 hit for Oasis and was certified Platinum on 22nd November 2019. The song has been streamed on Spotify over 263 million times and viewed on YouTube over 132 million times. Oasis - Stand By Me (Official Video)

Oasis - Live Forever: release date 8th August 1994 The classic Definitely Maybe song went Gold on 5 February 2016 and finally went Platinum on 5 January 2018. Despite its status as one of Oasis' greatest songs, it only made Number 10 on its initial release. The track has enjoyed over 284 million plays on Spotify and over 50 million views on YouTube. Oasis - Live Forever - Official Video

Oasis - Supersonic: release date 11th April 1994 The debut single from Oasis was released in April 1994 and remains in their Top 10 most-streamed tracks, despite only making Number 31 at the time of its release. In the digital era, the track has been certified as double Platinum by the BPI, notching up over 182 million Spotify streams and over 72 million YouTube views. Oasis - Supersonic (Official HD Remastered Video)

Oasis - Whatever: release date 18th December 1994 This one off single from 1994 was certified Platinum by the BPI in May 2017, meaning it's sold over 600k copies. The track has been streamed over 106 million times on Spotify and viewed on YouTube over 93 million times. Unfortunately, there was a well-known court case over this song, involving Neil Innes of Monty Python fame, which you can read more about here. Oasis - Whatever (Official Video)

Oasis - Don't Go Away: release date 13th May 1998 Only ever issued as a single in Japan, this Be Here Now track has remained popular enough to make the Oasis Top 10 most-streamed tracks and has been given a Silver award by the BPI. It's been streamed on Spotify over 111 million times and viewed on YouTube over 60 million times. Oasis - Don't Go Away (Official HD Video)