Nothing But Thieves to play O2 Forum, Kentish Town for Radio X

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves takes place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. Picture: Radio X

The Southend band will perform a special show for us in London later this month - find out how to buy tickets here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Nothing But Thieves are to play an exclusive gig for fans in London later this month.

Radio X presents Nothing But Thieves will take place at O2 Forum, Kentish Town on 31st January 2024.

The Southend-on-Sea five piece - made up of singer Conor Mason, guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, guitarist Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake, and drummer James Price - have been in phenomenal demand after a huge year in 2023.

The past twelve months have seen NBT release their fourth studio album Dead Club City and their excellent single Overcome was crowned Radio X’s Record Of The Year in December.

Nothing But Thieves released their fourth album Dead Club City in June 2023. Picture: Press

The band have European shows lined up for February, before heading off for a summer of dates that include the Mad Cool, Rock Werchter and Isle Of Wight festivals and appearances at Green Day's massive stadium shows in June.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves will see the band play to Radio X listeners at O2 Forum, Kentish Town, giving fans an opportunity to see the band play their biggest tracks up close at the iconic venue.

Radio X’s Managing Editor Matt Deverson said: “Radio X is kicking off the New Year with an unmissable gig, Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves. NBT have had a stellar year and we’re excited that fans have the chance to get right up close with one of the biggest UK acts of the year.”

Tickets for the exclusive gig go on general sale at 9am on Friday 12th January on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Radio X presents Nothing But Thieves

O2 Forum, Kentish Town

Wednesday 31st January 2024

Tickets: £30 + fees (age 14+, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over)

Tickets on general sale Friday 12th January at 9am via Global Player