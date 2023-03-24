Nothing But Thieves discuss their "affinity" with their Ukrainian fans

Nothing But Thieves talk about their Ukrainian fans. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns Getty/ Getty Creative

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The DCC rockers have spoken about the unique bond they have with Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nothing But Thieves have opened up about their fanbase in Ukraine and the affinity they have with the country.

The band are preparing to release their Dead Club City album and they've received amazing support from fans within the country, despite being at war due to the Russian invasion.

"It's incredible and we're eternally grateful for it," said guitarist Dom Craik. "If you're going through something as hard and as difficult as that and our music is still resonating, I think that's a really powerful thing. And you feel helpless as a band, but if that's providing some sort of comfort or even something that can distance themselves from that, that's amazing. You just feel like you want to do more."

"We have a bit of an affinity with Ukraine as well," added guitarist Joe Landridge-Brown. "We spent quite a lot of time there. We had two music videos that we've had there. We spent a long time touring there and stuff, so some day hopefully we can come back and do something."

Frontman Conor Mason affirmed: "There's got to be something that we can get figured out".

READ MORE: Nothing But Thieves announce Dead Club City album & share Welcome to the DCC single

The Southend outfit shared their dance-enthused single lead single Welcome To The DCC this month, and the band revealed it started off as "pastiche".

Frontman Conor Mason told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We pushed the '80s pastiche when we first started writing it and just had a laugh with it, because [...] it's an introduction, an invitation, so we thought 'Ah let's be silly with it, have fun'".

Watch the official video for Welcome to the DCC here:

Speaking of the song's nod to rave acts, the band cited Justice as an influence, with guitarist Dom Craik explaining: "For this record we were trying to bring in more influences than ever and we were listening to all sorts and some of the French dance stuff was definitely an influence and [Welcome to the] DCC was originally... I dunno, it made us feel a little bit on edge, because it was so far removed from what we normally do, but the more we were living with it the more we just came to love it."

Nothing But Thieves' Dead Club City album is released on 7th July 2023.

Pre-order the album here.

READ MORE: Nothing But Thieves: Welcome to the DCC started out as '80s pastiche