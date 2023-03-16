Nothing But Thieves announce Dead Club City album & share Welcome to the DCC single

Nothing But Thieves have returned with a new sound. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

NBT are back with a new sound, with their album Dead Club City set for release on 7th July and their Welcome to the DCC single out now.

Nothing But Thieves have announced their new album Dead Club City.

The Southend outfit -comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price - have revealed the follow up to 2020's Moral Panic will be released on 7th July 2023.

Sharing the album artwork for the record, the band wrote: "New song, new city, new era."

They've also shared a taste of what can be expected of their new material, dropping a dance-enthused single entitled Welcome to the DCC.

The band said in a press release: “Welcome to the DCC, Dead Club City. All the Heaven, all the time.”

Watch the official video for the track here:

Nothing But Thieves played an very special gig for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard back in 2020, which was broadcast to lucky audience members via livestream.

NBT were able to showcase some of the material from their Moral Panic album at the Clapham Grand, as well as tracks from across their back catalogue, which included their Amsterdam hit.

The band even threw in an incredible cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams, which Mason said was "One of the best songs ever written - a kind of schooling on how to write a song."

Watch the cover below:

