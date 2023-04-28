Nothing But Thieves announce 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates

Nothing But Thieves have announced live dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Southend outfit will play dates this autumn as part of their Welcome The The DCC tour. Find out how to buy tickets.

Nothing But Thieves have announced British & Irish dates for 2023.

Conor Mason and co will celebrate their new Dead Club City album with dates, which will see them play the the likes of London's OVO Wembley Arena and two nights at the Manchester O2 Apollo on 4th and 5th November this year.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 5th May at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Fans who order their Dead Club City album will gain access to the earliest pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 2nd May from 10am.

See their full tour dates below and the details on how to buy tickets.

:: UK - U K? Let’s get straight to it - there have been questions. When are we touring? What is the DCC? Is the earth flat? Well, we can answer some of those questions. We’ll be touring the UK and Dublin in October/November 2023.https://t.co/aBHY4RxTQI pic.twitter.com/812bJIpBhZ — Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) April 28, 2023

Nothing But Thieves 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates:

31st Oct: O2 Academy Glasgow

1st Nov: O2 Academy Glasgow

3rd Nov: Bournemouth International Centre

4th Nov: Manchester O2 Apollo

5th Nov: Manchester O2 Apollo

7th Nov: Swansea Arena

9th Nov: Birmingham Resorts World Centre

10th Nov: London OVO Arena Wembley

17th Nov: The Telegraph Building, Belfast

20th Nov: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

How to buy tickets to Nothing But Thieves' 2023 UK and Ireland tour:

Fans who order the band's Dead Club City album will gain access to the earliest pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 2nd May from 10am BST.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 5th May at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Dead Club City is set for release on 7th July 2023.

Talking about their dance-enthused single lead single, Welcome To The DCC - which was previously Radio X's Record of the Week - the band have revealed they initially felt "on edge" about the track as they considered a bit of a send-off, but soon fully embraced its sound.

Frontman Conor Mason revealed to Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We pushed the '80s pastiche when we first started writing it and just had a laugh with it, because [...] it's an introduction, an invitation, so we thought 'Ah let's be silly with it, have fun'".

Nothing But Thieves - Welcome to the DCC (Official Video)

The band also discussed how seriously they took the construction of the single, with Dom explaining: "We were treating it like a dance song in some respects. The drums are pretty loop heavy and Conor's vocal is meticulously recorded to the point where we were going in and punching in syllables left right and centre to make sure it was the perfect performance.

"We wouldn't normally do that and for some of this album Conor would go in and do a one-take wonder, but this was a different approach to recording, which was cool."

Elsewhere in the interview, the band also confirmed that Dead Club City was indeed a concept album.

Joe explained: "It's about a city-wide members only club called Dead Club City and Welcome to the DCC, the first track, is kinda an advertisement to the city and also the album I guess... so that's worked out quite well".

Nothing But Thieves talk Dead Club City album

Nothing But Thieves' Dead Club City album is released on 7th July 2023.

Pre-order the album here.

