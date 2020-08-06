Noel Gallagher wants to do a covers album

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

The former Oasis rocker has talked about the possibility of recording songs by Burt Bacharach and The Smiths.

Noel Gallagher is toying with the idea of producing a covers album as his next project.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter could be set to put his own spin on classics by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project now he's setting up his own home studio.

According to the Daily Star's Wired column, the Black Star Dancing rocker said: "I'd like to do a covers album, now I'm going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there's no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.

"I would do a good This Guy's In Love With You by Burt Bacharach, There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack."

READ MORE: The 50 best songs from Manchester

Covers could be a good way for Gallagher to go, since he recently revealed that he "wouldn't give a f***" if he never wrote another song.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his Funny How podcast he revealed: "If I never wrote another f***ing song in my entire life, I'd be happy with what I've done, I wouldn't give a f***."

Gallagher also argued that a band's best work is in their early era because they need to be the best they can be to make it.

"From an artistic point of view, your best years are in the first few years", he mused, adding: "You do your best work when it's f***ing vital and you are in the same circumstances as your audience."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals why he used to hate playing Wonderwall with Oasis