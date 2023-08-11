Noel Gallagher talks forgetting lyrics on stage: "It’s like, you’ve just got to think about it.”

Noel Gallagher has said he sometimes almost forgets lyrics. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has admitted he almost forgets the lyrics to his songs midway through performing them.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he sometimes struggles to remember lyrics to his songs while on stage.

The former Oasis rocker may have been performing his biggest hits for over three decades, but he admitted that "eventually" he'll probably need to use a teleprompter.

As reported by the Guardian, speaking on to Matt Morgan on his Patreon podcast, the Pretty Boy singer said: "I’ve found myself on this tour consciously thinking: ‘What is the next line to this song?’

"It’s like, you’ve just got to think about it.”

Quizzed if he can see himself using a teleprompter in the future, he said: "I’m sure, eventually, I’ll need one.”

Noel would be in good company if he did adopt the device, which would display the lyrics in real time with his performance.

The likes of Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney have all used an autocue on stage, with Macca explaining on the SmartLess podcast: "Sometimes I’ll be doing a song, like Eleanor Rigby or something, and I’m on autopilot."

And I’m starting to think: ‘Oh, what am I gonna have for dinner?… Sometimes … I forget the song. I have a teleprompter.”

Luckily for the Manchester rocker he has plenty of help when it comes to singing his biggest hits on stage.

In fact, his headline set at On The Beach in Brighton at the end of last month saw the crowd sing his Don't Look Back In Anger song in its entirety, while he accompanied them on guitar.

Despite the magic moment being spine-tingling, Noel believes he hasn't got the charisma and stage presence to command crowds like some artists, but he lets his songs do the heavy lifting instead.

"Some people are cut out for that kind of thing," he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can't. I'm not interested in it."

When the Radio X DJ countered his stance, using Don't Look Back In Anger as an example, he replied: "Yeah well that's the song. I mean. That song's bigger than me. [...] That song will be around long after I'm gone. So those big songs like that and Wonderwall... I don't feel like I have to be larger than life."

"I mean people are here to see me," the 56-year-old rocker added. "They know who I am. They know what I'm like. There's nothing better on this beach today than being me and that's it.... And that's what you pay for and that's what you get."

