Noel Gallagher thinks Royal Family's appeal is "dwindling" and monarchy is "farcical"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has talked about the Queen's Jubilee weekend and argued the appeal of the monarchy is fading like religion.

Noel Gallagher thinks the appeal of the the British monarchy is "dwindling".



The former Oasis rocker says he's not "anti-royal" but feels the "appeal" of the monarchy is "dwindling, like religion".

According to the Daily Mirror, talking about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, Gallagher said: "Some of the people who work for me, I was like, ‘See you tomorrow’. They went, ‘Oh, we’re off tomorrow. We’ve got the day off for the jubilee'.

"I was like, ‘f****** royalists in the music business?’ I’m not having the day off, you’re not having the day off’. Anyway they all had the day off."

"Now, it’s appeal is dwindling, like religion," he said. "There are other things for people to be interested in.



“I’ve got a security guard who is a royalist, he’s very much ‘this great country’, one of them.



“But they are dwarfed by people who are like ‘whatever, thanks for the day off but whatever’.

Gallagher added: "The monarchy as a thing is a bit farcical – and if anybody thinks we are one’s subjects then they are very much mistaken.”

Despite not being interested in the royals, the Britpop legend admits it will be a devastating day for the nation when The Queen passes away.

He added: “When the Queen dies, it will kind of be a big deal because she’s been around all of our lives. I’m not like anti-royal or anything. I don’t hate the Queen or none of them, they were all born into it.

"They’re the custodians whatever in its essence England is, the Crown Jewels and all that.

"I wouldn’t have them all shot – like I said a couple of times in the 90s – but I’m not a royalist by any stretch of the imagination but I don’t hate them either."

