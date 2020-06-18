Noel Gallagher recalls when he first heard his brother Liam sing

18 June 2020, 12:59

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher in 1994
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher in 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

The former Oasis rocker has recalled his early sessions with his estranged brother and revealed if he ever sang to himself at home.

Noel Gallagher has talked about his brother Liam's vocal talent and the first time he heard him sing.

The former Oasis rocker appeared on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast where he was reminiscing on the band's early days, and he revealed he never saw his brother sing until he was on stage with the Rain.

Asked if he used to hear his estranged sibling singing along to the radio at home, Noel replied: "No. Not at all. No. The first time I ever heard him sing was on stage in the f***ing Boardwalk and I was like, ‘Oh he sounds like Ian Brown’.

“But then you know, the songs lent themselves to that, do you know what I mean? And then they asked me to join and [I thought] I’ll take it from here thank you very much!"

READ MORE: Why didn't Liam Gallagher perform on the Oasis MTV Unplugged show?

Asked whether he thought his brother was good straight away, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled: "As the songs got better, he got better.

"When I started writing the songs, I was writing songs and quickly sussed out the entire key structure was too low for Liam," the Manchester rocker recalled.

“So when you hear the early stuff the songs are not very good and he’s not very good, but as I’m starting to write better songs for him, we all got better at the same time".

READ MORE- "Love you long time": Liam Gallagher wishes brother Noel Happy Birthday

Meanwhile, Liam is set to reach the top of the UK charts for his third consecutive solo album.

The Wall Of Glass singer released his MTV Unplugged album - which was taken from his acoustic performance at Hull City Hall in last summer- on Friday 12 June and it will likely knock Lady Gaga's Chromatica off the top spot.

