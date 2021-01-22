Noel Gallagher to record album of lost Oasis tracks without Liam

22 January 2021, 11:00 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 11:01

Noel Gallagher talks about Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory at Rockfield Studios
Noel Gallagher talks about Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory at Rockfield Studios. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has revealed his plans to revisit never before heard tracks after finding a collection of songs by the Manchester band.

Noel Gallagher has confirmed his plans to record a new album of lost Oasis tracks.

The band's former guitarist and chief songwriter has been going using the pandemic to sift through old material and revealed he's set to dust off and re-record 14 tracks that never made it onto any of their albums.

“I’ve listed the proper songs and there were 14,” he told the Matt Morgan podcast. "They just fell by the wayside of various projects from down the years. I’m going to record them. Some are quite old-school."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I was looking at the tracklisting and thinking: ‘Actually, f***ing hell, no I’d approach that song differently’. It’s been very interesting."

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of the Noel and Liam Gallagher feud

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher "rarely" thinks about an Oasis reunion

The Don't Look Back In Anger singer admitted his "gift" is remembering songs not the songwriting and he knows a tune is worth releasing if he can still recall it after years have gone by.

“The gift is not coming up with the chords.

"The gift I’ve been given is remembering it all. If I play a song once and I’m not p***** and it connects, it’s in there forever.

“Obviously, I’ll forget about little things but years later I’ll be playing something and go, ‘Hang on, that’s that f****** tune I had’.

“That’s the gift, not the songwriting. If they’re good enough they’ll come back.”

Needless to say, the 53-year-old musician won't be involving his estranged sibling Liam in his plans, since they've been locked in a bitter feud since Noel left the band in 2009.

