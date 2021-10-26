Noel Gallagher: There will be f***ing trouble if I find reggae versions of Live Forever

Noel Gallagher thinks he should be asked if people want to drastically rework Oasis tunes. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

The former Oasis guitarist and songsmith has a warning for anyone creating reggae versions of the bands biggest songs.

Noel Gallagher has issued a warning for anyone making unrecognisable arrangements of Oasis hits, telling them “there will be trouble”.

Although the internet is already full of reggae covers of many of the Manchester band's classics, Noel quipped that he’d be wanting words with anyone attempting to add a reggae spin to Live Forever.

According to The Daily Star, Gallagher said: “They don't have to ask permission to cover the songs if you're not changing the arrangements. If you're doing, like, reggae versions then it's kind of courteous to ask.

"Goddamnit, if I ever find out there are any reggae versions of 'Live Forever' out there, there'll be f***ing trouble."

The tongue-in-cheek warning comes after Noel recently suggested he could be set to put his own spin on tracks by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project thanks to the home studio he now has in his house.

He said: "I'd like to do a covers album, now I'm going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time, there's no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.

Speaking about what songs he’d like to cover, Noel explained: "I would do a good 'This Guy's In Love With You' by Burt Bacharach, 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out' by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack."

Noel has also recently reminisced on his split with Oasis and suggested that him giving away clothes from his brother Liam's Pretty Green label may have been the final straw.

According to The Sun newspaper, Noel said: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it.

"I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t want it, you should have just said you didn’t want it.

"It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end."