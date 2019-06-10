Radio X to broadcast Noel Gallagher's Heaton Park show

10 June 2019, 12:38 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 14:49

Noel Gallagher live in 2019
Noel Gallagher live in 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Plus, we have a special warm-up show featuring Noel, Matt Morgan and Gordon Smart - find out more!

On Friday 7 June, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed a HUGE home coming show at Heaton Park.

They smashed through songs from Noel’s solo albums plus some choice Oasis classics and the brand new High Flying Birds tune Black Star Dancing

Before the show kicked off, Noel sat down and got deep, weird and more with Radio X’s Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan.

Matt Morgan, Gordon Smart and Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park, June 2019
Matt Morgan, Gordon Smart and Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park, June 2019. Picture: Radio X

Hear Noel Gallagher in conversation about his most expensive mistake, how he would dispose of a dead body, which famous footballer used to kick his ball against Noel’s wall and then sit back and bask in the MASSIVE home town show this Saturday 15 June from 7pm only on Radio X.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online or on your smart speaker.

